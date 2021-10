After a couple of long weeks, we’ve concluded the 2021 preseason and that couldn’t have come sooner for the Milwaukee Bucks who went 1-4 in their preseason campaign. Despite the record, it was a positive overall preseason for the defending champs as they accomplished what they were likely looking to do, which is get everyone ramped up for the regular season and play the young players to get a sense of where they’re at.

