CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

An EMT labor shortage might mean you have to wait longer after calling 911, report says

By Juliana Kaplan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nz0Cw_0cMtIUf200

A new report says the labor shortage is extending to emergency responders.

Martyn Goddard / Getty Images

  • The EMT industry is facing an increasingly difficult labor shortage, NBC News reports.
  • The industry has long dealt with high turnover over burnout and low pay, and it's only worsened.
  • Now, the short staffing fallout from the pandemic could jack up 911 call response times.

Emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, are the latest group to contend with an increasingly worsening labor shortage - and civilians who need medical assistance could feel the impact, NBC News reports .

It's not a new problem, but it's a shortage that's only gotten worse throughout the pandemic, where EMTs have been out on the frontlines. American Ambulance Association President Shawn Baird told NBC News that the "magnitude" of shortages "has really blown up after the last few months," and said that there aren't enough workers to cover calls in many different areas.

"When you take a system that was already fragile and stretched it, because you didn't have enough people entering the field, then you throw a public health emergency and all of the additional burdens that it put on our workforce as well as the labor shortages across the entire economy, and it really has put us in a crisis mode," Baird told NBC News.

All across the economy, industries are struggling to hire and retain workers. Economists have told Insider that may be due to workers staying home over virus concerns, and that businesses may need to offer higher wages and better working conditions and benefits to lure them back. That's true for many of the workers who have been dispatched to serve on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Emergency personnel had already been facing down a shortage prior to the pandemic, Insider's Dave Mosher and Rhea Mahbubani reported in April 2020. At the time, New York City-based lieutenant EMT Vincent Variale said that EMTs faced heavy turnover, with some leaving the field over low pay and lack of funding for the program compared to their peers. When the pandemic hit, ambulance workers also became infected at high rates - exacerbating staffing issues and forcing remaining personnel to work longer shifts, with some putting in 16 hours a day for continuous days.

In 2018, the CDC released a set of tips for emergency responders to cope with burnout. One self-care technique included limiting shifts to be under 12 hours.

Fewer workers also means greater delays for ambulances and response times, something that can potentially have a big impact on patient outcomes.

Now, NBC News reports that the "pandemic has made a bad labor problem worse," as workers leave over the strain of working during the pandemic, and the remaining responders have to work longer (and then leave over it) - creating a continual cycle of turnover. Courses to train new workers were also put on pause by the pandemic.

One Michigan provider, Ken Cummings of Tri-Star Hospital EMS, told NBC News that the state has 1,000 open positions.

Some areas are turning to new initiatives to train EMTs and get them out into the field. The Bronx Times reported on "Earn While You Learn" program launching in New York City; according to the program's website , trainees will be paid a training wage throughout the program and all fees are paid for by Global Medical Response. The Bronx Times said that the program aims to graduate 80 paramedics. In 2019, the New York Post reported that shortages in the city were a "crisis."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

David Stoner
7d ago

Have a EMT shortage in our area which is higher then the norm but it's because of people leaving because of the vaccine mandate

Reply(1)
8
Patriot Jaxson
6d ago

Another example of Democrat failed leadership, shortages of everything in eight short months and they have no plan to address the Crisis.

Reply
6
Related
Washington Post

Vaccine mandates stoked fears of labor shortages. But hospitals say they’re working.

At Houston Methodist — one of the first American health-care institutions to require workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — the backlash was short-lived. More than 150 employees were fired. There were legal battles and protests. But President and CEO Marc Boom has no regrets: 98 percent of staff have been vaccinated, and they and patients are safer as a result, he said.
HEALTH
New York Post

Short-staffed 911 call centers lead to longer waits in emergencies

SACRAMENTO, CA – “There’s somebody trying to break into my house, it looks like one person, please send someone,” said a frantic Sacramento County resident during a recent 911 call. Every year, more than 850,000 calls are made to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, where dispatchers work 10-hour shifts four...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cdc#Emts#Emt#Nbc News
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

257K+
Followers
18K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy