New York Jets Defensive Brothers Quincy and Quinnen Williams Make History Against the Tennessee Titans

By Tim Crean
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The odds that anyone makes the NFL are astronomical. The odds that brothers have the drive, athleticism, skill, and luck to both make the league are unfathomable. While the odds are against two brothers making it all the way to the pinnacle of pro football, it does happen occasionally, and the New York Jets Quincy and Quinnen Williams are perfect examples of this.

Jets X-Factor

New York Jets pass rushers post unbelievable numbers vs. Titans

John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, and Quinnen Williams lead stellar New York Jets pass rush. Even without their star attraction, Carl Lawson, the New York Jets‘ pass rush is beginning to look more and more like one of the league’s best. The Jets annihilated the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line as they...
NFL
Newsday

Jets DT Quinnen Williams feeling more comfortable after return from foot surgery

Quinnen Williams has shaken off the rust and is shaking off blockers, proving he can be a disruptive pass rusher. The third-year tackle started to show it last season, but Williams, who missed OTAs and part of training camp because of foot surgery, has taken another step while playing in Jets coach Robert Saleh’s 4-3 front.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Jeff Ulbrich says brothers Quinnen and Quincy Williams have unbelievable potential

Since the Jets first claimed linebacker Quincy Williams last month, he’s pushed his younger brother, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, to become better. In return, Quinnen has done the same for him. The pair aren’t afraid to give each other critical feedback and often watch film together at home. Now, the Birmingham, Alabama natives are taking their talents to London for Sunday’s game against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL
Asbury Park Press

Quincy Williams relishing opportunity to play behind brother Quinnen with Jets

FLORHAM PARK — The best part of a relationship between brothers is they can say anything to each other and be honest and forthright. Quincy and Quinnen Williams are learning their relationship can help their play on and off the field, as well. And that bond is helping spark a...
NFL
New York Post

Quincy and Quinnen Williams went from neat little story to big Jets deal

At first, it was a neat little story. When the Jets were awarded linebacker Quincy Williams off waivers on the first day of September, it was a footnote. Williams had just been cut by the Jaguars. Ho-hum. Another transient, bottom-of-roster player who may or may not last two weeks. But...
NFL
