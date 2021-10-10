New York Jets Defensive Brothers Quincy and Quinnen Williams Make History Against the Tennessee Titans
The odds that anyone makes the NFL are astronomical. The odds that brothers have the drive, athleticism, skill, and luck to both make the league are unfathomable. While the odds are against two brothers making it all the way to the pinnacle of pro football, it does happen occasionally, and the New York Jets Quincy and Quinnen Williams are perfect examples of this.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0