Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday it was "shattering" to learn that batting prodigy Will Pucovski had suffered another concussion, with Marcus Harris now favourite to open with David Warner in the first Ashes Test. The 23-year-old, regarded as one of Australia's best prospects, was struck on the head in the nets this week -- believed to be his 10th concussion in a career blighted by injuries and mental health issues. "Shattering when I found out," Paine told SEN sports radio of a player who scored 62 on his Test debut against India in January. "I've spoken to him a bit the last few days, he's improving slowly, I don't think it's as bad as some of the others he's had before.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO