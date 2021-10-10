Titans-Jaguars live stream (10/10): How to watch Urban Meyer online, TV info, time

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The AFC South is a very difficult division to figure out. The division saw some major competition from two teams last year, with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans fighting for the top spot all season. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars spent last year struggling to put together wins, with the Jags finishing with the worst record in the league. Well, strangely enough, the top of the division hasn’t looked great this season. The Colts have struggled to a 1-3 mark while the Titans just fell to 2-2. Meanwhile, the Texans and Jaguars have faced a tough time early in the season, with the Jaguars winless and the Texans 1-3. When the Titans face the Jaguars this Sunday, we might get a little more clarity on this consistently inconsistent division.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO