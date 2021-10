Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The battle of the Florida teams is going down this Sunday. The 1-3 Miami Dolphins will face the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. The Dolphins are coming off a 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts while the Buccaneers are coming off a surprisingly close 19-17 win against the New England Patriots in quarterback Tom Brady’s return to New England. Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played in the last three games since starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury early in a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Brissett has struggled so far, only throwing two touchdowns. On the other side, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been having a great season with his ten touchdowns and two interceptions. This game may actually be pretty close since the Buccaneers have a lot of notably injured players.

