Astronomy

‘Mellow’ supermassive black holes could be creating mysterious cosmic particles

Physics World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mellow” supermassive black holes (SMBHs) at the centres of some galaxies could be the source of mysterious low-energy gamma rays and high-energy neutrinos that have been seen by some observatories, according to physicists in Japan and the US. Shigeo Kimura at Tohoku University and colleagues came to this conclusion by developing models of processes that occur when matter falls into SMBHs. Their results provide guidance to future experiments that will search for the sources of cosmic gamma rays and neutrinos.

physicsworld.com

