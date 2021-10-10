CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schefter: Chase Edmonds (shoulder) expected to play for Cardinals in Week 5

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This would be a huge boost for the Cardinals. Edmonds didn't practice all week due to the shoulder injury, and he was considered a game-time decision entering the weekend. However, according to Schefter, the running back should be able to take the field in the divisional rivalry. Keep a close eye on his status as the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, and make sure you have a backup option to slot in lineups just in case Edmonds doesn't play.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

