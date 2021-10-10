CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Small businesses navigate ever-changing COVID-19 reality

fox44news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — For a brief moment this summer, it seemed like small businesses might be getting a break from the relentless onslaught of the pandemic. More Americans, many of them vaccinated, flocked to restaurants and stores without needing to mask up or socially distance. But then came a...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Employees to be Removed if Unvaccinated Starting November 28

As per the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandates, several companies are now saying that their employees will be banned if they fail to comply with vaccination requirements. On Oct. 14, the Navy released new guidance setting a timeline for removing members who are refusing the COVID vaccine. The Navy first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

How Emprendedoras are Changing American Small Businesses

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration is mindful of the need to elevate underserved communities, which include America's emprendedoras. The Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) is focused on meeting the needs of these Latina women through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. OWBO's efforts are particularly relevant as the SBA has delivered $1 trillion to small businesses since the pandemic began, and continued under the watch of Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman - an emprendedora herself.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Health
providencejournal.com

Providence small businesses hurt by COVID can apply for $2,500 'microgrants'

Providence is offering $7 million to the city’s small businesses in an effort to ease the pandemic’s burden on enterprise. On Friday, Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that the city had opened its online portal for applicants, who could be eligible for taxable $2,500 “microgrants” – sums intended to keep operations flowing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
stateofreform.com

Covered California for Small Business Announces a Weighted Average Rate Change of 4 Percent for 2022

Covered California for Small Business unveiled the health plan choices and rates for small-business employers and their employees for the upcoming 2022 plan year. The statewide weighted average rate change is 4 percent, which represents the second-lowest annual increase in the program’s seven-year history. The rate change is lower than national projected increases for larger employers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Williams
Nature.com

Mitigating COVID-19 on a small-world network

Continuous deterministic models have been widely used to guide non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The validity of continuous deterministic models is questionable because they fail to incorporate two important characteristics of human society: high clustering and low degree of separation. A small-world network model is used to study the spread of COVID-19, thus providing more reliable information to provide guidance to mitigate it. Optimal timing of lockdown and reopening society is investigated so that intervention measures to combat COVID-19 can work more efficiently. Several important findings are listed as follows: travel restrictions should be implemented as soon as possible; if 'flattening the curve' is the purpose of the interventions, measures to reduce community transmission need not be very strict so that the lockdown can be sustainable; the fraction of the population that is susceptible, rather than the levels of daily new cases and deaths, is a better criterion to decide when to reopen society; and society can be safely reopened when the susceptible population is still as high as 70%, given that the basic reproduction number is 2.5. Results from small-world network models can be significantly different than those from continuous deterministic models, and the differences are mainly due to a major shortfall intrinsically embedded in the continuous deterministic models. As such, small-world network models provide meaningful improvements over continuous deterministic models and therefore should be used in the mathematical modeling of infection spread to guide the present COVID-19 interventions. For future epidemics, the present framework of mathematical modeling can be a better alternative to continuous deterministic models.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

How Covid-19 Changed The Telco Industry Forever

CEO of Exacaster, a Customer Data Platform technology company specializing in the telecoms industry. For telecommunications companies, the Covid-19 pandemic presented a wide range of challenges and opportunities unlike anything seen before. Each region faced unique challenges and scored new victories. In this article, I will review a few of...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fitness#Ap#Americans#Johnson Security Bureau#Fransmart
MySanAntonio

How the iOS 14 Privacy Change Impacts Small Businesses

This past spring, Apple introduced the AppTracking Transparency framework. Now, different companies have to provide information about how their application collects and uses data from consumers. The user will then be able to decide whether they want that app to track them and use the device's ad identifier or not.
CELL PHONES
kmvt

One small business says pandemic changes have been for the better

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From zoom meetings to online shopping to working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to rethink how they go about their daily life. Janeale Dean, the owner of Desert Creative Group, says she has learned the only constant in her business is change. “We’ve...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newsday

Cap raised to $2 million on COVID-19 disaster loans for small firms

Small businesses, nonprofits and farms can now receive up to $2 million in federal disaster loans, or four times the limit set in spring, officials said. The U.S. Small Business Administration, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, has raised the cap on its Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL. The loans, which are funded by the federal treasury, had been limited to $500,000 per applicant.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy