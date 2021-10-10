CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Caution in Revisiting 'NY Times v. Sullivan' Standard

By Law Journal Editorial Board
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has been written about whether there is need to reconsider New York Times v. Sullivan, the seminal free speech case from 1964 that constitutionalized libel law across the country and made it enormously difficult for public officials to sue for defamation. While the world is far different today – with everyone a potential Internet publisher and 24-hour news cycles – we do not believe there should be a headlong rush to re-examine this incredibly important decision, which has long since transformed speech in the United States.

