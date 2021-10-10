Take Caution in Revisiting 'NY Times v. Sullivan' Standard
Much has been written about whether there is need to reconsider New York Times v. Sullivan, the seminal free speech case from 1964 that constitutionalized libel law across the country and made it enormously difficult for public officials to sue for defamation. While the world is far different today – with everyone a potential Internet publisher and 24-hour news cycles – we do not believe there should be a headlong rush to re-examine this incredibly important decision, which has long since transformed speech in the United States.www.law.com
