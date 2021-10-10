Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Is Open to Making a Batman Movie

We're officially in the home stretch. After months and months of fevered anticipation, "Dune" is rapidly approaching the finish line as audiences around the world are closer than ever to finally getting a taste of everything the sci-fi/fantasy epic will have to offer. Keep in mind that the afore-mentioned "taste" would likely consist of lots and lots of sand so, uh, maybe any literalists reading these words should proceed with caution. Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for "Dune," which historically tend to feature lots of previously-unseen footage in the hopes of appealing to anyone who might still be on the fence about watching this movie. If you're here, however, there's very little chance that "Dune" isn't already a must-watch. Check out the final trailer below.

