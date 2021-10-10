Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Is Open to Making a Batman Movie
While Dune director Denis Villeneuve has (rather infamously) stated his aversion to comic book movies, the celebrated filmmaker has now revealed that there is one iconic character that he would consider bringing to the silver screen: Batman. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Villeneuve stated that the Dark Knight is one of the few comic book characters that he feels he could relate to enough to tell their story.movieweb.com
Comments / 0