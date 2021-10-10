CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Is Open to Making a Batman Movie

By Jon Fuge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Dune director Denis Villeneuve has (rather infamously) stated his aversion to comic book movies, the celebrated filmmaker has now revealed that there is one iconic character that he would consider bringing to the silver screen: Batman. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Villeneuve stated that the Dark Knight is one of the few comic book characters that he feels he could relate to enough to tell their story.

MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Trailer #2 Is Here

With sneak peeks, a trailer and teases from director Matt Reeves, Catwoman Zoe Kravitz, and even our Caped Crusader Robert Pattinson, it's finally here! Cue the Bat signal! The Batman battles corruption and is relentless in his hunt to put a stop to the murderous Riddler!. Our anticipation heightens to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Flash Teaser Reveals Michael Keaton's Return as Batman

It was just confirmed a couple weeks ago that production had wrapped on The Flash, and DC has created a special sneak peek letting us in on the Batmen we've been dying to see.Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are back! The new footage doesn't show us too much, but it reveals our first peek at Michael Keaton's return.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Denis Villeneuve Reveals Why He Wanted to Focus on the Women of Dune

There is little doubt that Dune is Paul Atreides' story but Denis Villeneuve had other plans for his film adaptation. The filmmaker has admitted that he wanted to put the focus on the important women in Frank Herbert's book and explains how he made it happen. Villeneuve recently spoke to...
MOVIES
film-book.com

DUNE (2021) Movie Trailer 3: Denis Villeneuve’s War Between Two Families in the Year 22,000 A.D.

The third and final movie trailer for Dune (2021) has been released by HBO Max and Warner Bros. View here the first Dune movie trailer and the second Dune movie trailer. Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune stars Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Tender Bar Trailer: Ben Affleck Teams with Director George Clooney in Quest for Oscar Glory

Amazon Prime Video has just released the official trailer for the George Clooney drama, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. It harkens back to a simpler time and even triggers little Good Will Hunting memories as you see a young man reared by a committee of father figures on Long Island, trying in their own ways to help the boy become an man, and eventually achieve his dreams.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dune’ Final Trailer: Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic Shows Off Its Beauty And Epic Scale Before Arriving Later This Month

Though “Dune” has already debuted in international territories, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has yet to have its US debut, which is going to be the time that most people pay attention to the film. Not because the rest of the world is somehow less than the US, but because in the US, the film will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max, making its box office result something of interest for the entire film industry. So to help promote its release, WB has yet another trailer for “Dune” to whet the appetite of film fans.
MOVIES
/Film

Dune Final Trailer: Denis Villeneuve's Science Fiction Epic Is Almost Here

We're officially in the home stretch. After months and months of fevered anticipation, "Dune" is rapidly approaching the finish line as audiences around the world are closer than ever to finally getting a taste of everything the sci-fi/fantasy epic will have to offer. Keep in mind that the afore-mentioned "taste" would likely consist of lots and lots of sand so, uh, maybe any literalists reading these words should proceed with caution. Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for "Dune," which historically tend to feature lots of previously-unseen footage in the hopes of appealing to anyone who might still be on the fence about watching this movie. If you're here, however, there's very little chance that "Dune" isn't already a must-watch. Check out the final trailer below.
SCIENCE
SuperHeroHype

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision. Denis Villeneuve has long said that remaking Dune is not only his dream job, but also the best movie he has ever made. Now, Warner Bros. has released a new featurette that reveals just how deep Villeneuve’s love for the source material goes. The latest inside look at the film shows Villeneuve discussing his efforts to bring Frank Herbert’s rich sci-fi landscape to life.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Ben Affleck Opens Up About Batman Return in The Flash Movie

It’s hardly a secret at this point: The Flash movie will see the return of not just one Batman but two. The first is Michael Keaton, who makes a shocking comeback as the original big-screen Dark Knight, this time to mentor Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen during the speedster’s adventure through the DC multiverse. It’s unexpected, to say the least.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Dune’ Final Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Is Destined For Greatness In Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune hasn’t opened stateside yet, but already it’s killing it overseas with over $100M earned. That bodes well for the sci-fi epic which the filmmaker hopes will lead to sequels, since the first movie roughly covers half of Frank Herbert’s novel. There’s already a spinoff on the way, Dune: The Sisterhood, exclusive to HBO Max. But it ALL depends on the movie’s overall success, which is why you’re getting one more trailer before it opens.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars was “elephant in the room” for Dune, says Denis Villeneuve

Making any great science fiction movie blockbuster means being aware of Star Wars. Denis Villeneuve understands the pressure of that legacy all too well by directing Dune. In a guest column for this month’s issue of Empire, Villeneuve talks about trying find Dune’s own voice amid all the obvious nods to George Lucas’s mammoth franchise. “It was a very long process to find this identity in a world with the giant elephant of Star Wars in the room,” he writes, transcribed by SyFy Wire. “George Lucas was inspired by Dune when he created Star Wars. Then as we were making a movie about Dune, we had to negotiate the influence of Star Wars. It’s full circle.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Denis Villeneuve Says He’s Not Into Superhero Films, But “Could Connect” With Batman

“Dune” director Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) hasn’t shied away from giving his opinions on superhero projects with both dinging Marvel Studios films for “cutting and pasting” while also completing them by calling their hiring of Chloé Zhao for “Eternals,” a brilliant move. During his chat on the Happy...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Stunning new trailer drops for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Warner Bros has debuted a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular reimaging of ‘Dune.’ We reviewed the film at its Venice world premiere and you can read our glowing review here. The story follows Paul whose noble family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only planet...
MOVIES

