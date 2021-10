A man has died after being dragged from his truck and beaten, after almost mowing down pedestrians on a California sidewalk in the early hours of Saturday morning.The LA truck driver, Melguin Lopez Santos, allegedly tried to run over several people who were standing outside a sports bar before crashing into a tree and a building. A group then pulled him from the truck and a fight broke out. Mr Santos was later pronounced dead at the scene from “blunt force trauma,” said authorities. Police said they have four possible suspects in the case but so far no arrests...

