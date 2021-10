You noticed it! We have new, cool and dry air rushing in. We won’t judge if you go taste some pumpkin spice latte or have a cup of warm soup. These temperatures deserve the fall vibes. Our dew points are now in the 40s and our highs will remain in the mid 60s. We’ll have a mostly sunny afternoon although a few sprinkles or light showers may pop up, specially in the northern states. Breezy conditions early afternoon, winding down a bit as we get closer to the evening hours and rising again tomorrow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO