Cosmonaut Says “Challenge” Mission Risky, Amateur Space Travelers Need More Training

Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station on Saturday on what is set to be Beijing's longest crewed mission to date and the latest landmark in its drive to become a major space power. The latest mission is set to "expand China's technological boundary" and verify the space station system's capacity for a longer duration of human occupation, Chen Lan, an independent space analyst at GoTaikonauts, told AFP. "I don't think it is very challenging, as China's technologies (are) quite mature, though anything in space is always challenging," Chen said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO