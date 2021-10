Small businesses, nonprofits and farms can now receive up to $2 million in federal disaster loans, or four times the limit set in spring, officials said. The U.S. Small Business Administration, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, has raised the cap on its Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL. The loans, which are funded by the federal treasury, had been limited to $500,000 per applicant.

