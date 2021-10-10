CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kim Kardashian West Makes 'SNL' Debut Playing Jasmine In Disney's Aladdin

digg.com
 7 days ago

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. The whistle-blower Frances Haugen hoped that her revelations would prompt a reckoning. Instead, the company has doubled down.

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Hints at Kylie Prew Breakup Amid Fan Speculation

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her very emotional past couple of weeks. The 18-year-old entertainer has previously said that she had quite a week ahead of this past week’s episodes of Dancing With The Stars. “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
extratv

Kim Kardashian Drafts Kris, Khloé & More for Star-Studded 'SNL' Debut

Kim Kardashian, pictured above triumphantly entering the "SNL" after-party early Sunday, had a lot to celebrate about her debut as a host of the show. Kardashian killed with her take-no-prisoners monologue and did well in a variety of sketches, including playing Jasmine in an "Aladdin" spoof (including a kiss from Pete Davidson), as a ditzy Lotto drawing announcer, and, in a cut-for-time sketch, as a member of a painfully try-hard teen group auditioning for a Costco deal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aladdin#Snl#Big Tech
atchisonglobenow.com

Kim Kardashian West films SNL rehearsals for family's Hulu show

Kim Kardashian West has filmed her 'Saturday Night Live' rehearsals for her family's upcoming Hulu show. The 40-year-old reality star is set to make her hosting debut on the late-night sketch show later tonight (09.10.21), and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to have had a film crew with her while she prepares for the gig.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Leave Hotel Together Before Her SNL Hosting Debut

Watch: Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West Before Her "SNL" Debut. On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9, Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West were photographed leaving a New York City hotel together hours before she is set to host SNL for the first time. The rapper followed the reality star, dressed in a full-length hot pink coat, and the two got into a waiting car as dozens of fans and photographers crowded around them. An eyewitness told E! News that Kanye arrived at the hotel earlier that morning and that he and Kim drove to NBC Studios, after which he returned to the hotel without her.
CELEBRITIES
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Kim Kardashian West Understood The Assignment

Bad things tend to happen when Saturday Night Live pivots away from the comedian/actor/musician/sports star host template and lets someone else take the reins—politicians, entrepreneurs, bored billionaires, etc.—in the hopes of luring in a new audience or generating some headlines. We saw just how awful things got last season when Elon Musk hosted, and prior to this weekend, I was wincing at the prospect of Kim Kardashian West, a reality TV star who has never shown much in the way of comedic chops, hosting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hollywood Life

Kanye West Spotted Having Coffee With Michael Cohen In NYC Before Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Debut

Kanye West was spotted out and about in the Big Apple just a day ahead of estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ gig. Kanye West, 44, is in New York City. The Yeezy rapper was spotted having coffee with Donald Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen just a day before Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live debut — see the photos via Page Six here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Kim Kardashian Rehearsing 20 Hours A Day For 'SNL' Hosting Debut: Report

Kim Kardashian won't be coming unprepared when she takes over the "Saturday Night Live" stage. Ahead of her "SNL" hosting debut, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum has been rehearsing 20 hours a day since she arrived in New York City Monday, TMZ reported, citing unnamed production sources. Call...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian West: Everything you need to know about SNL’s second host of the new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live is well underway and this weekend, Kim Kardashian West is set to host the second episode of the 47th season.She follows on from last week’s host, Owen Wilson, who was joined for the occasion by musical guest, Kacey Musgraves.This week, Kardashian West will be accompanied by musical guest Halsey for the show.The show shared a photograph of Kardashian West smiling at the read-through. You can see the image below: View this post on Instagram ...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Watch Kim Kardashian West roast Kanye West on SNL

Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time ever this weekend. She did a good job! An admirably game host, she appeared in every single sketch, including a particularly weird Bachelorette parody featuring Chris Rock and John Cena, and a sketch making fun of her sister Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker and friendship with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Kardashian West also took her monologue as an opportunity to roast current and former members of her own family, making fun of her mother Kris’ business acumen, her sisters’ plastic surgery, and, on a couple of occasions, her ex-husband Kanye West. After riffing on West’s failed political career, Kardashian West made a joke about their divorce, pinning the blame on one thing in particular: “his personality”. Watch the entire monologue, including a couple of very strange OJ Simpson jokes, above.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy