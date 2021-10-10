CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Getting checked for concussion

Patterson exited Sunday's game against the Jets and is uncertain to return while he receives an evaluation for a concussion, Melissa Stark of NFL Network reports. The Falcons sent Patterson to a blue tent on the sideline for an evaluation of the head injury after he left Sunday's contest in the first quarter. Before checking out of the contest, Patterson carried twice for 18 yards. If Patterson is done for the day, Mike Davis would likely have a clear path to a three-down role out of the Atlanta backfield.

