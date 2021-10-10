College football rankings, grades: Iowa earns 'A+' grade, Alabama gets 'C-' in Week 6 report card
The sixth week of the 2021 college football season is in the books, and it was another wild one. Top-ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M, Oklahoma came back from 21 down to topple Texas, Iowa won a top-five thriller over Penn State, and Georgia dominated Auburn on the Plains. A total of 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks of the season, which has made this year feel a lot like 2007 -- when two-loss LSU won the BCS Championship Game over Ohio State.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0