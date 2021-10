Teams that have had a lot of postseason success over the past few years meet when the Boston Red Sox take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday. The Astros (95-67), who won the AL West, have made the postseason in each of the past five seasons, including a pair of World Series appearances, including winning it all in 2017. The Red Sox are making their 11th playoff appearance since 2003 and have won four World Series titles in that span, including in 2018. Boston has won five of nine postseason games against Houston, meeting in the 2017 ALDS and the 2018 ALCS.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO