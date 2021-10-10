Antonio Gibson (shin) expected to play for Washington in Week 5
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is expected to play in the team's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Gibson's practice reps were capped during the week due to a shin injury, and he was given a questionable tag entering the weekend. Despite the uncertainty, it seems as though the young running back will be able to give it a go against a tough Saints front. Keep an eye on his status over the next 90 minutes for an official confirmation.www.numberfire.com
