Wilmington Fire Department investigates a fire that damaged two homes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Fire Department is currently investigating after responding to a fire at 10pm on Saturday. Two homes in the 1500 block of Castle Street were damaged by the fire. According to officials, all individuals who were inside of both homes were out when fire crews arrived on the scene. There were no injuries reported from this incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the Wilmington Fire Department is continuing its investigation at this time.