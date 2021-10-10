Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys . Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials such as high-waist yoga pants , the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro and high-speed RC cars for your kids.

To help you quickly find what you want, we’ve curated and organized a list that includes the following categories: Trending, Toys, Fashion & Beauty, Home, Electronics and Sports & Outdoors. The gift ideas on this list are items that are currently on sale as well as ones to watch.

TRENDING

Cooluli Skincare Mini-Fridge

This portable mini-fridge is available in a range of colors. The 4-liter size makes it perfect for a bedroom, a dorm room, a home office or even your car. It runs on either AC, DC or USB power and is ideal for storing your favorite beauty products, beverages or snacks.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

With its 10-in-1 functionality, this versatile countertop kitchen appliance can operate as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a sterilizer, a yogurt maker, a food warmer, a steamer and more. There are 28 program settings so you can customize your cooking and over 11 built-in safety features.

Zesica Women’s Long-Sleeve Leopard Print Cardigan

This relaxed-fit cardigan is warm, stretchy and comfortable. The trendy animal-print design can upgrade your casual ensemble, making it suitable for everyday wear as well as for the office, vacation, special occasions, events and more.

Bose SoundLink Revolve

Bose is a respected name in quality audio. This conical Bluetooth unit offers full 360-degree coverage along with a deep, rich sound. There is a built-in microphone for taking calls. It’s durable and water-resistant, and offers up to 12 hours of play time per charge.

Rapid Beard’s Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit

Beards are only fashion statements when they are properly maintained. This comprehensive kit includes beard oil, beard balm, extra-sharp beard scissors, a 100% boar bristle brush and more. The handmade wooden comb is snag-free and anti-static for ease of use.

Other top deals in this space

This stylish Keenstone 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster can add a splash of retro to your kitchen decor.

The comfort and color choices of these Sioro Silk Satin Pajamas make them a highly desirable sleepwear item.

If you like plants, this AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden allows you to grow select herbs and spices year-round.

Those who like to pamper their feet may want to consider these luxuriously soft Parlovable Cross Band Slippers that are made with faux rabbit fur.

TOYS

Klutz Lego Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

This STEM activity kit includes the materials needed to build eight physics-driven kinetic creatures. The 64-page book provides step-by-step instructions. Assembling the projects will give your child an understanding of axles, cranks, cams and more that are found in everyday machines.

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Sunshine Gurl Fashion Doll

L.O.L. Surprise! has become something of a phenomenon. Sunshine Gurl, the fashion doll included in this set, is the big sister to Dawn. She is fully posable and comes with 20 surprises. To cut down on waste, the package becomes a reusable playset that features a dressing room.

3Doodler Start+ Essentials Pen Set

If your child has ever dreamed of drawing their own 3-D toys, this pen allows them to do exactly that. It’s specifically designed for kids and has no hot parts. The kit includes a pen, Doodlemat, a starter pack of plastics, a micro-USB charger and more.

Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad

Osmo combines handheld pieces and activities with an iPad to expand the limits of your child’s imagination. By using Osmo, your child can learn drawing, critical thinking, problem solving and more while developing their fine motor skills.

Kinetic Sand Folding Sandbox

Kinetic Sand is “magic” sand that is soft, dry, easy to shape and sculpt — and holds its shape after being molded. It never dries out or hardens. This beach-themed kit comes with 2 pounds of Kinetic Sand, five molds, two tools and a folding sandbox for play and storage.

Other top deals in this space

FASHION & BEAUTY

IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants

These high-waist yoga pants are made with a four-way stretch material that provides compression and support while allowing you to have a full range of motion. There are two side pockets and a hidden inner pocket for essentials you may need to stash while exercising.

Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Military Sweater

This 100% cotton sweater features an easy-fit chest with a tapered waist. The soft, natural fiber offers comfort, and the wide selection of colors and sizes ensures you can find what you need.

Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt

This popular sweatshirt comes in a variety of colors and has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs to help them keep their shape. The sweatshirt falls just below the waistline and is manufactured using cotton and polyester fleece partially made from recycled plastic bottles.

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for a pleasant floral scent to add allure, this perfume from Jimmy Choo might be your answer. It comes in a 2-ounce bottle and features a spray for application.

Senker Women’s Wool Socks

During the fall and winter seasons, cozy socks are essential. These socks are soft, warm and breathable. They feature a pattern that is suitable for everything from casual wear to hiking, and are available in one size that fits shoe sizes 5 to 9.

Other top deals in this space

HOME

NutriBullet 1,200-Watt Blender Combo

This blender has three speeds, a pulse function and 1,200 watts of power that allow you to whirl through anything. You can make soups, sauces, smoothies, nut butters and more. It offers hassle-free cleaning and comes with a 64-ounce container for blending.

Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid

You can make and serve a turkey that is up to 26 pounds using Oster’s electric roaster. It features a self-basting lid that continually recirculates moisture to roast the meat. The unit can bake, slow cook and roast.

iTouchless 13-Gallon Automatic Trash Can

This kitchen trash can has two impressive features: The touchless, automatic lid makes discarding waste easier, and the activated carbon filter absorbs odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh and clean. In addition, the fingerprint-proof stainless steel surface makes this model easy to clean.

Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

Once you’ve owned a stand mixer, it’s hard to ever go back to using a handheld model. This 500-watt stand mixer from Cuisinart features die-cast metal construction, 12 speeds and a tilt-back head for quick and easy bowl access.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

This 10-ounce smart mug can keep your beverage perfectly hot so every sip is as good as the first. Using the Ember app, you can control the temperature, customize presets and get notifications. Without the app, the unit simply remembers your previous temperature settings.

Other top deals in this space

The simplehuman Touch-Free Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser offers you the convenience of hands-free soap or hand sanitizer dispensing in your own home.

Get your home dressed for autumn with Artoid Mode’s Pumpkin Decorative Doormat . This nonslip welcome mat has a low profile to reduce chances of tripping.

The Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Pet Power stick vacuum has HEPA filtration, a sealed operation and a self-cleaning brushroll to trap and remove dust, allergens and dander in your home.

This ultra-quiet Levoit Air Purifier has AirSight Plus technology that scans the surrounding air for particles, then automatically adjusts to remove them, keeping your home air as free of indoor pollution as possible.

ELECTRONICS

Apple AirPods Pro

These earbuds have active noise cancellation for when you truly need to be alone with your audio. The transparency mode lets you hear the world around you. The adaptive EQ automatically fine-tunes the sound to be ideal for the shape of your ear.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

When losing something is not an option, there’s Samsung Galaxy’s SmartTag. This handy device attaches to your essentials, such as your keys or your pet. If your tagged item ever goes missing, simply use your smartphone to find exactly where it is.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids

The Echo Dot Kids is not a toy. It’s a fully functioning smart speaker with parental controls that your kids can use for everything from getting help with their homework to setting alarms to listening to music. The device comes with a 2-year guarantee.

Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headset

If you take and make a lot of calls throughout your day, this over-the-ear headset is perfect for you. It features crisp audio with wind canceling, and a long range that allows you to roam up to 98 feet away from your device.

iRobot Roomba i3

This Roomba maps your home to clean in neat rows so it doesn’t miss a spot. The floor tracking sensors alert the machine to the type of floor it’s cleaning, allowing it to instantly adapt from hardwood to carpet. If used with Alexa or Google Assistant, this vacuum will begin cleaning whenever you ask.

Other top deals in this space

Using an app, the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer lets you brighten or dim your lights no matter where you are. It also works with Hey Google, Amazon Alexa or Apple Siri.

The Apple MagSafe Charger is a Qi-certified charger that allows you to simply place your AirPods or iPhone on the charging pad to power up.

The Wyze Cam Spotlight has a light that turns on whenever motion is detected, two-way audio and a siren to scare away uninvited guests.

Crafters love the Cricut Maker 3 Ultimate Bundle . This offering comes with the machine as well as the basic tool set and a generous amount of supplies.

SPORTS & OUTDOORS

Arachnid Cricket Maxx 4.0 Electronic Dartboard Set

If you love playing darts, this electronic dartboard set will impress you. The target area is 13.5 inches and the stylish wooden doors make it a classy addition to your game room. It comes with 37 games, 210 level variations and a heckler feature.

X Rocker Falcon Pedestal PC Gaming Chair

This high-tech chair can take your gaming to the next level. It features headrest-mounted speakers and a subwoofer to provide fully immersive sound. The chair also has an ergonomic design and a swivel base and padded armrests for comfort.

Klymit Static V Camping Sleeping Pad

If you’re a camper, this inflatable polyester sleeping pad can be a game changer. It’s highly portable, inflates in just 10 to 15 breaths, and limits heat loss and air movement to give you a better night’s sleep, no matter where you are.

Sunny Health and Fitness Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Sitting still for extended periods of time is one of the worst things you can do to your body. This low-impact under-the-desk exerciser helps you to keep your body moving while you’re seated. The design also allows you to put the unit on a table to exercise your arms.

Coleman Gas Camping Stove

This versatile device functions as a stove, a wok, a griddle and a grill. It features a compact design but still offers 100 square inches of cooking surface. The removable legs make for easy storage and transportation, while the push-button ignition gives the stove matchless lighting.

Other top deals in this space

