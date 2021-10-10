CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Sunday Starts With Sunshine, Then Afternoon Showers

By Jennifer Correa
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEA1f_0cMtEKwA00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday sunshine in South Florida before isolated showers develop.

While Sunday afternoon will be less stormy than the previous day, the forecast still calls for isolated showers starting first near east metros areas and along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade.

The onset of these isolated showers will be around 2 pm. Meanwhile, a few showers are expected to pass through the Keys during the late morning hours. Then the showers impacting the Keys will come to an end by the early afternoon.

For Miami-Dade and Broward, there will be isolated showers or storms drifting over the inland cities through late afternoon. Then dry on the radar by Sunday evening.

The reason for Sunday showers is due to a low pressure system in the middle levels of the atmosphere. The low is located just north of the Bahamas and east of the Florida Space Coast. A trough associated with the mid-level low extends down and across South Florida, so there is still a relatively unstable atmosphere over our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dv0I0_0cMtEKwA00

Mid-level low pressure system and an extending trough gives South Florida the chance for isolated showers or storms Sunday afternoon. (CBS4)

The wind is light from Sunday through Tuesday, but a stronger breeze will develop on Thursday. It will be an ocean breeze that will carry more moisture with it.

This will increase rain chances during the second half of the workweek for South Florida.

Afternoon highs from Sunday through next week will top the upper 80s and overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 70s.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

A chilly Sunday morning, but warm Sunday afternoon

What a gorgeous start to the weekend! High temperatures in the upper-60s plus an abundance of sunshine led to a picture-perfect day. Clear skies overnight Saturday and into Sunday will allow temperatures to plummet into the upper-30s on Sunday morning. I wouldn’t be shocked to see some patchy frost, especially in low-lying areas. However, we are not anticipating a widespread frost.
LINCOLN, NE
WSLS

Cool nights, warm afternoons and sunshine for a few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday! We’re welcoming fall weather back to the area this morning as temperatures are down ten to twenty degrees compared to Saturday morning. Once the sun comes up, we’ll see temperatures start to rise. Despite the warm-up, we’ll stay below-average for highs this afternoon. Look for 50s and 60s across the area.
ROANOKE, VA
hawaiinewsnow.com

More clouds, showers possible for Sunday

Finally slower winds will be taking over after weeks of gusty trade winds. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, October 15, 2021. The latest weather forecast from Hawaii News Now's severe weather team. Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 at...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps For The Bears Game

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another sunny Fall day in store, though a bit warmer than Saturday. The Bears meet that Wisconsin team at Noon under sunny skies, 62° and a west breeze of 10-15 mph. Today is followed by more sun and warmer temps on Monday. We stay dry until, at least, mid-week. Showers possible by Wednesday afternoon. October 17 Normal- 62 Saturday- 59 Today- 66 Sunrise- 7:07am Forecast Today: sunny and 66 Tonight: clear and 48 Monday: sunny, warmer, 70
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Connecticut

Cooler Temperatures, Scattered Showers This Afternoon

A cold front has ushered in a cooler, more seasonable airmass to the state. After several days with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, more seasonable upper 50s and lower 60s are expected today. Some instability in the atmosphere will lead to afternoon clouds and a few scattered...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Lake-Effect showers in the Twin Tiers today and tomorrow, sunshine returns Tuesday

Waking up to fairly cloudy skies with stray showers this Saturday morning. Spotty showers will move in later this afternoon as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Staying windy with a weak trough just downwind of the Great Lakes. Temperatures hardly change as clouds and chances of rain hold out. High temperatures today reaching the mid to upper 50’s. Late afternoon through the overnight, conditions remain favorable for light showers as the weak trough stalls near our area. Temperatures will drop down into the low 40’s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Coast#Late Afternoon#Radar#Cbsmiami
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Quiet And Cool Fall Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and cool fall weekend continues. Clear skies will also continue. On Saturday night, it will be clear with a low of 43. (Credit: CBS 2) On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 66. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Showers return late Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Sunny Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a much cooler start to our morning with lows in the low to mid 40’s! It’ll be a beautiful fall day with afternoon sunshine and highs around 60. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a very small chance for a stray shower as an upper-level trough moves through the region but it’ll be mainly dry. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts are picking up again today around 20-25 mph, but otherwise it’ll be perfect football weather tonight for the Steelers game with temperatures in the low 50’s and partly cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Fall foliage is peaking this weekend and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy