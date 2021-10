A man crashed a stolen FedEx truck then tried to take a child from an SUV in North Carolina on Thursday, police said. The FedEx truck driver was stopped in the center turn lane on Memorial Drive near the intersection of Stantonsburg Road in Greenville when a man came up to the truck and tried to get inside, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department. The driver told police he was afraid for his safety and got out of the truck, at which point the other man got in.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO