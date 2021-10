The first matchup of the Week 5 NFL schedule will take place in London, England. The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons will face off in an interconference matchup between 1-3 teams on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets are looking to build on their first win of the season, while the Matt Ryan and the Falcons will hope to rebound from a close loss to the Washington Football Team. Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley is out with a personal issue.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO