LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s hear the truth about Greenidge Generation

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Rob Schwarting, of Penn Yan.

Currently, the definition and use of the word true or truth is in question. Opposition groups cite wildly different facts or reports as the truth. It has become a national illness, but we have to look no further than local issues to see this played out. When it gets this close, it becomes something that we have to address.