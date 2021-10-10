NFL RedZone 2021, Week 5: Live stream, start time, TV, free trial, how to watch

It’s another Sunday of football as we hit Week 4 of the 2021 season. As always, NFL RedZone is here to give fans a commercial-free football fix throughout the afternoon. The early afternoon schedule opens up with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots trying to get back on track against the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Tom Brady will be facing a familiar foe as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins. Will Stephon Gilmore play for the Carolina Panthers? We’ll find out when they play the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. In the late-afternoon slot, it’s a battle between 3-1 teams as the Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals will look to stay undefeated against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not including with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.