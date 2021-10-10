CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL RedZone 2021, Week 5: Live stream, start time, TV, free trial, how to watch

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s another Sunday of football as we hit Week 4 of the 2021 season. As always, NFL RedZone is here to give fans a commercial-free football fix throughout the afternoon. The early afternoon schedule opens up with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots trying to get back on track against the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Tom Brady will be facing a familiar foe as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins. Will Stephon Gilmore play for the Carolina Panthers? We’ll find out when they play the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. In the late-afternoon slot, it’s a battle between 3-1 teams as the Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals will look to stay undefeated against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not including with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars vs. Dolphins: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.8 points per game. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday. They earned a 31-13 win in their most recent contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in September of last year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Redzone#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Live Tv#American Football#Houston Texans#The Carolina Panthers#The Cleveland Browns#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Arizona Cardinals#Spectrum Charter#Altice#Directv#Dish Hulu#Fubotv Fubotv#The Sports Plus#Nfl Network
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Verizon
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy