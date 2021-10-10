NYHN Daily: Islanders Waive Panik and Hickey, Raty Concerns, & More
The New York Islanders finished up their preseason play on Saturday night, as they fell to the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime. Prior to the game, the Islanders waived two veterans, forward Richard Panik and defenseman 2021 draft pick Aatu Raty has been a healthy scratch for the last two games for Karpat of Liiga, but head coach Barry Trotz is not worried. Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau should have similar linemates each game, with the third line looking to be a consistent threat.nyihockeynow.com
