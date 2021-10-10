NYHN Daily: Islanders Waive Panik and Hickey, Raty Concerns, & More

Oct 12: Dal Colle has cleared waivers and can be assigned to the minor leagues. Oct 11: After hundreds of players have found themselves on waivers the last few weeks the wire was silent today save for one name. Michael Dal Colle has been placed on waivers by the New York Islanders, meaning he has officially signed a contract with the team. Dal Colle was an unrestricted free agent after failing to receive a qualifying offer from the Islanders earlier this offseason, but spent camp with the team and will now likely report to the minor leagues should he clear. CapFriendly reports that Dal Colle receives a one-year, one-way contract worth the league minimum salary of $750K.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO