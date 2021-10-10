Kodak Black Delivers New Song & Video "Killing The Rats"
Kodak Black hasn't been wasting any time since his release from prison earlier this year. After Trump commuted his sentence, the rapper quickly returned with Haitian Boy Jack before swiftly following it up with Happy Birthday Kodak. Another album is in the pipeline, which he teased with the release of Before The Album mixtape. Now, he's back in action with his latest cut "Killing The Rats." Dropping at the wee hours of Sunday morning, the rapper's latest track is a return to form. "Smokin' the roach and I'm killin' the rats/ When I'm back in the 'jets, I be flippin' a pack," he raps on the hook.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 1