Kodak Black Delivers New Song & Video "Killing The Rats"

Since Lil Durk and Lil Babydropped The Voice of the Heroes back in June, the two have popped up together on stage, in IG flicks and in each other's comment sections. Durk, who's dealt with a whole range of traumatic events and emotions in the past year, has been vocal about friends and family he has lost, the pain he feels inside, his love for his girl and arguably most importantly, his love for the money. The Chicago rapper is always engaging in some sort of money talk and yesterday, Durkio took to IG with a simple message: he's about start flexing even more.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO