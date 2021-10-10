Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.alerts.weather.gov
