Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan) and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.