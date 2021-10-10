Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Middlesex, Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Middlesex; Southern New London COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London and Southern Middlesex Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.