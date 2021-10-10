CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla delays full self-driving roll out citing last minute concerns

By Jimmy Pezzone
TechSpot
TechSpot
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Highly anticipated: Tesla's latest release of their full self-driving (FSD) 10.2 beta software has been both highly anticipated and highly scrutinized by owners, investors, and regulatory organizations such as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Initially scheduled for an October 8th release to qualifying Tesla owners, a delay to the FSD rollout was announced early Saturday. The tweet, issued by Musk himself, pushed the release back to "either Sunday or Monday." No other updates to the release schedule have been provided at this time.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its "full self-driving" software to 1,000 owners this weekend. Yet there aren't actually any self-driving cars for sale today, according to autonomous vehicle experts and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which regulates cars. Tesla's "full self-driving" is more like an enhanced cruise control, they say.
TECHNOLOGY
Autoblog

GM Ultra Cruise hands-free system will take on Tesla Full Self-Driving

GM announced Wednesday that it will introduce a new semi-self-driving suite above its Super Cruise offering. Dubbed Ultra Cruise, it will coexist with GM's existing tech as it goes toe-to-toe with Tesla's "Full Self-Driving." GM says it will be compatible with more than 2 million miles of U.S. and Canadian roadways (with lots of headroom for expansion) and operate in more than 95% of normal driving situations at launch.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla wants to share ‘Full Self-Driving’ with other automakers when it has yet to deliver it to people who paid for it

Elon Musk is talking about licensing Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software to other automakers, but the company has yet to deliver the feature to Tesla owners who paid for it. At Tesla’s shareholder’s meeting yesterday, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla is considering licensing its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software to other...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
fxempire.com

Tesla Readies Monday Night Launch of Full Self Driving Tech

Tesla drivers who enrolled in a “beta button” program were monitored for their driving habits over the course of a week. The software contributes to Tesla’s subscription revenue, costing U.S. drivers $10,000 in a lump-sum payment or $199 per month. Over the weekend, however, Musk informed Tesla owners that the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Beta Testers Say Full Self Driving Mode Is Dangerous

The autonomous car: science fiction technology many drivers are eagerly awaiting. Finally, headlines make it seem the future has arrived; Elon Musk has made Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) suite of driver aids available to vehicle owners. There is only one catch: Tesla owners involved in the FSD beta test say the software is not ready.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsd#Nhtsa
electrek.co

Tesla officially starts its ‘wider release’ of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US

Tesla has officially started its “wider release” of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US, which consists of slowly allowing more owners to download based on their “safety score.”. Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets...
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Samsung chips to offer greater self-driving in 2022 Tesla Cybertruck

An agreement between Tesla and Samsung, calling for the South Korean electronics company to manufacture the next-generation Tesla self-driving chip, the HW 4.0, is almost complete. Tesla is currently using its HW 3.0 supercomputer ship in electric cars assembled in the United States and China. Tesla and Samsung chose the...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' mode finally lands for regular owners in a watershed moment for autonomous cars

If you are one of the Tesla owners with a perfect safety score, you're in luck, as Tesla just unlocked wider access to its "Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta" feature at long last. Previously restricted to the curated few, the FSD Beta update rollout marks a watershed moment for Tesla's autonomous e-mobility aspirations. It ties its disparate efforts like Autopilot for highway driving or the Smart Summon parking feature together in a true door-to-door software package.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

Tesla’s Latest Full Self-Driving Beta Introduced To Owners With Perfect Safety Score

Tesla has started to introduce the latest beta version of its Full Self-Driving system to owners that have perfect safety scores. The car manufacturer determines safety scores for its owners be analyzing their driving behavior. Owners lose points for things like hard braking, unsafe following, aggressive turning, forward collision warnings, and forced Autopilot disengagements. It’s not easy getting a perfect score, so much so that Elon Musk says there are only around 1,000 drivers with a 100/100 safety score over 100 miles.
CARS
Axios

U.S. questions Tesla over lack of recall after self-driving update

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) questioned Tesla in a letter Wednesday on why the company did not file a recall when it updated the self-driving software for some of its vehicle models last month. Why it matters: Federal law requires automakers to submit a recall when they issue...
CARS
Daily Mail

Tesla is rolling out 'Full Self-Driving' to owners of its cars, but only to those who have 'high safety score', despite ongoing NHTSA probe over deadly 'autopilot' crashes

Tesla is rolling out a 'Full Self-Driving' update to drivers it deems safe, even though the car giant is currently being probed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over multiple autopilot crashes, two of them deadly. The update, unveiled by Tesla boss Elon Musk last week, works in neighborhoods...
CARS
insideevs.com

More On Tesla's Unique 'Step Process' To Roll Out FSD Beta

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
The Verge

Tesla rolls out Safety Score-based insurance product in Texas

Tesla is now selling insurance to customers in Texas, two years after first launching the offering in its now-former home state of California. But the version in Texas is different. The company says it will evaluate driving behavior in real-time using the “Safety Score” feature that it recently launched to screen drivers who want to join the beta test of the company’s “Full Self-Driving” beta software.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechSpot

TechSpot

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy