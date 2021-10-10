Tesla delays full self-driving roll out citing last minute concerns

Highly anticipated: Tesla's latest release of their full self-driving (FSD) 10.2 beta software has been both highly anticipated and highly scrutinized by owners, investors, and regulatory organizations such as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Initially scheduled for an October 8th release to qualifying Tesla owners, a delay to the FSD rollout was announced early Saturday. The tweet, issued by Musk himself, pushed the release back to "either Sunday or Monday." No other updates to the release schedule have been provided at this time.