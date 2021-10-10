Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 39 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 39. Let’s get this out of the way now: last night’s card, as well as the next two weeks of events, was not the deepest show in the history of Apex. Outside of the main event, few rankings or title implications were involved. It’s all about the action inside the cage, as these fights can still be very worth-watching if there’s a great scrap or mesmerizing technical display.www.mmamania.com
