Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 39 last night

Mackenzie Dern has been marked for stardom ever since she made the move from jiu-jitsu to MMA and will move one step closer to champion status with a win on Saturday. Standing across from her in the UFC Vegas 39 main event is fellow strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez, who hasn’t had quite the same hype as Dern, but has delivered in the cage time and time again with wins over the likes of Michelle Waterson, Amanda Ribas, and Tecia Torres. Rodriguez’s lone loss is a split call against Carla Esparza, and if Rodriguez had pulled out the decision there, she might already be in line to compete for a UFC title.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO