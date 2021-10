Teen Mom couple Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are updating their fans about the current status of their relationship. They have endured a lot together and are sharing just how things are going for them. Ryan and Mackenzie claim that it has been a hard road to get to where they are today. It has been years of bad feelings and mistakes. However, the former Teen Mom couple claim they are finally in a ‘happy place’ together.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO