As anticipated for many months, Governor Gavin Newsom signed three bills on Friday, October 8, finally officially putting cocktails to go into state law. Selling takeout cocktails and serving alcohol in parklets are now here to stay in California, at least for the next five years. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Senator Scott Wiener joined the governor for a small press conference at Oakland’s Kingston 11, the Jamaican restaurant known for jerk chicken and rum punch. There Newsom signed three key bills affecting cocktails and parklets: State Bill 389, State Bill 314, and Assembly Bill 61.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO