Denver could see its first snow Tuesday night

Warmer weather will move in for just one more day before a huge cold front takes over. Denver7 is issuing a Weather Action Day with all the changes on the way. Chilly temperatures will affect eastern Colorado tonight with Frost Advisories from Greeley to Sterling and from Castle Rock to Limon. Be sure to bring in your sensitive vegetation or cover them with blankets...temps will be near 32 degrees.

The aspen trees are fading over the central and northern mountains, but offer some lingering pockets of color. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will continue to decline from north to south over the next week.

There will be a brief break in the weather on Monday, with drier conditions and highs near 70 degrees for Denver.

A second, colder and wetter system will move into the central Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain for lower elevations and snow for the mountains. The mountains may see 4-8 inches of snow - with up to 12 inches near Telluride ( A Winter Storm Watch is in effect there for Monday night into Tuesday am.)

Right now, it appears there could be a mix of rain and snow and near freezing temperatures in Denver early Wednesday morning. We may see a dusting of snow along the Front Range.

