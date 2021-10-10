CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream or listen to Week 5 matchup

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in a battle of early-season division leaders on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The game will be broadcast to a select regional audience on FOX. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will broadcast the contest.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at noon CDT

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Referee: Bill Vinovich

TV Channels: FOX

DirecTV: Channel 710

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 386, Streaming 811)

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas:

