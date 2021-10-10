Seguin Police officer, woman & child shot during domestic disturbance call

SEGUIN, Texas - A Seguin Police officer, as well as a woman and a child, were shot overnight during a domestic disturbance call. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Rosemary. Seguin Police said Patrol Sergeant Bradlee Flippin responded to a domestic disturbance call and when they arrived, an officer was shot by the suspect. He has now been identified as Rodney Juarez, 56.