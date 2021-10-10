CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Best Social Media Reactions from OU's 55-48 win over Texas

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
It was a thrilling game as the Oklahoma Sooners rallied from as many as 21 points down to beat the Texas Longhorns in the 117th matchup between the bitter rivals.

The game was full of highlights on both sides. Texas’ Casey Thompson, Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy put on a show against an Oklahoma Sooners defense that struggled in the first half before settling and getting stops in the second half.

After a couple of costly turnovers for the Sooners, Spencer Rattler gave way to Caleb Williams, and the true freshman helped the Sooners outscore Texas 38-13 the rest of the way. Kennedy Brooks had a fantastic game, rushing for more than 200 yards, and Marvin Mims was marvelous as he torched the Longhorns for big plays.

It was as emotional a trip as any Red River Showdown and a game that will live on in the minds of those who played in it and those who witnessed it forever.

Let’s look back at some of the best social media reactions to the Sooners come from behind win as we continue our look back. Also, make sure you take a look at our seven takeaways from the Sooners win.

Back to some normalcy

What's OU-Texas Like?

Oklahoma's 200-yard rushers speaks to the "heart of it"

Caleb Williams and Marvin Mims creating Sooner Magic

Play of the Year Candidate

Guys being Dudes

Marvin Mims Impressing Former Heisman Winner

Somethings you just can't defend

Softball player of the Year Feeling the Sooner Magic!

What a Comeback

2022 RB Chimes In

Finish Fast

Isaiah Thomas Looking Good

OU-Texas as NFL Teammates

More OU-Texas in the NFL

Big Game Bob with the Big time Reaction

Superman with a Heroic Day

Not looking great for the Horns

After his day, this checks out

Field Awareness 99

Gotta Love WRs that sell out in the running game

You want him? well, you got him

