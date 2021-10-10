Billy Porter on juggling the demands of stardom

Billy Porter wears many hats: Tony-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning actor, singer, and fashion icon, but above all else, he is indestructible. Ahead of his new memoir, Unprotected, which comes out later this month, Billy is opening up about how a trauma-filled childhood helped to fuel his art and purpose. In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Billy shared that he never imagined his life unfolding the way that it has, especially as a kid who was repeatedly bullied and beaten by classmates. "I was born queer. I was born gay, and I was effeminate. And it was always the torment, like, having to go to school every day; 'So what's gonna happen today?' Until fifth grade talent show," Billy said to CBS News correspondent Seth Doane. "And then all of a sudden it was like, 'Oh, well, you know, leave him alone — he can sing!' That was my cue. I was like, 'Oh shoot, well, let me sing! Let me keep singing so I can stop getting beat.'"

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO