Billy Porter on juggling the demands of stardom

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor-dancer-singer-director Billy Porter has won Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards, and is author of a new memoir, "Unprotected." He talks with correspondent Seth Doane about a childhood filled with years of rejection, doubt and abuse – and about how he survived and triumphed.

POPSUGAR

Billy Porter Opened Up About His Childhood Struggles: "The Impossible Is Possible"

Billy Porter wears many hats: Tony-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning actor, singer, and fashion icon, but above all else, he is indestructible. Ahead of his new memoir, Unprotected, which comes out later this month, Billy is opening up about how a trauma-filled childhood helped to fuel his art and purpose. In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Billy shared that he never imagined his life unfolding the way that it has, especially as a kid who was repeatedly bullied and beaten by classmates. "I was born queer. I was born gay, and I was effeminate. And it was always the torment, like, having to go to school every day; 'So what's gonna happen today?' Until fifth grade talent show," Billy said to CBS News correspondent Seth Doane. "And then all of a sudden it was like, 'Oh, well, you know, leave him alone — he can sing!' That was my cue. I was like, 'Oh shoot, well, let me sing! Let me keep singing so I can stop getting beat.'"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Billy Porter says Kid Cudi thanked him for his red carpet style

Billy Porter’s red carpet style is all about making change. “I have been working with Ty Hunter who is my stylist now, and we have really just been honing and crafting and clarifying the message that it’s not about just me showing up in a dress, that’s not what it’s about,” the “Pose” actor, 52, told Page Six Style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Billy Porter shares message of love in new song 'Children'

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Billy Porter is back with new music. The 52-year-old singer and actor released a single and lyric video for the song "Children" on Friday. In "Children," Porter shares a message of love and encourages people to embrace themselves. "Some people criticize the way you live /...
MUSIC
PopMatters

Billy Porter Gets Real in Memoir ‘Unprotected’

There are a dozen good reasons to read actor and singer Billy Porter’s debut memoir, Unprotected. Usually, I’d scoff a little at adding “debut” there, because not many actors or musicians manage to write a second book, but Porter definitely should. Newly minted, fair-weather fans of his beware: if you’re...
HOMELESS
SFGate

Billy Porter Signs With Island U.K./ Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor-singer Billy Porter has inked a new deal with Island Records (U.K.) and Republic Records (U.S.) and is kicking it off with a new single called “Children” that will drop at 12 a.m. ET tonight (Oct. 14). “Children” is a dancefloor-ready track co-written with veteran...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Billy Porter, Demi Lovato, Remi Wolf & More

In need of something other than Adele to listen to this weekend? You're in luck -- Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. Billy Porter, "Children" In the first few seconds of Billy Porter's...
MUSIC
NME

Billy Porter ushers in a new era with anthemic single ‘Children’

Billy Porter has shared a bombastic new single titled ‘Children’, co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter MNEK (Dua Lipa, H.E.R.) and Little Mix member Jade Thirwell. Released today (October 15), the track marks Porter’s debut on Island and Republic. It’s an inspiring number evocative of Porter’s background as a Broadway actor, as he opens the disco-influenced track singing: “See I know times are hard, yeah I mean it from the heart / You’re not losing the fight, love will make it alright / ‘Cause I’ve been there, done that, worn that dress, so you know mama knows it best.”
MUSIC
cityxtramagazine.com

Ryan Murphy Helped Billy Porter Find Queer Joy for New Movie

Billy Porter has learned to lean into joy, and he has another queer icon to thank. Porter talked to Page Six about his upcoming directorial debut, and also revealed how his movie will be different from most films about trans people. "The working title of my movie is What If....
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Billy Porter & Tom Daley Hit The Red Carpet For Attitude Awards 2021

Billy Porter shows off the train of his pink ensemble on the red carpet at the 2021 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards held at The Roundhouse on Wednesday night (October 6) in London, England. The 52-year-old Cinderella star was joined by Olympian Tom Daley and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star Max...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear Billy Porter’s Dance Floor-Ready Single ‘Children’

Billy Porter has dropped a new single, “Children.” The anthemic dance number marks his debut release for his new joint partnership with Island UK and Republic Records, and sets the stage for his forthcoming album. The upbeat, dance-ready tune was co-written with songwriter MNEK and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell. “It’s a song that is inspired by my life and everything I’ve gone through to get here,” Porter said in a statement, adding, “Music is my first love. I grew up singing in the church. When I first put out commercial music in 1997, the industry was not ready for all this Black Boy Joy! But...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Eve Announces She’s Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper: ‘Our Lil Human’

Baby on the way! Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting their first child together. The pregnant rapper, 42, announced the news on Friday, October 15, in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” she wrote in her caption. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
