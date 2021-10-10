CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mookie Betts made another unbelievable throw

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago
The Mookie Betts conversation in Boston has undeniably died down.

Part of that has to do with the simple passing of time. We are talking two seasons now since Betts was sent to the Dodgers. There is also the recent performance from Alex Verdugo -- who was one of the three players to come back for Betts and David Price -- which has tempered woe-is-us mentality in these parts.

But every once in a while, Mookie will offer a pretty powerful reminder of the kind of talent the Red Sox moved on from. One of those instances occurred Saturday night during the Dodgers' win over the Giants.

“It was just Mookie being Mookie,” Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías said after his team's 9-2 win.

“Once I threw it, I pretty much knew he was out at that point with what I got on the throw,” Betts said.

It was the kind of athletic endeavor that had all corners of the sports world chiming in.

Mookie Betts
Lebron James
Alex Verdugo
Julio Urías
San Francisco Giants
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Baseball
Sports
