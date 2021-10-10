Movie time: Chicago International Film Festival begins next week
Film fans will be happy to know that Chicago will become a hot spot to see a variety of movies during the next two weeks. The Chicago International Film Festival, which is celebrating its 57th year, kicks off Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 24. On the roster this year are a mix of movies ranging from dramas and comedies to documentaries, as well as films from international locales, world premieres and more.www.nwitimes.com
