'Madden' simulation predicts Trey Lance, 49ers beat Cardinals 26-13

By Jess Root
 7 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon and face rookie quarterback Trey Lance in his first NFL start. They are favored to win but divisional games are always tough.

How will the game go? It will be disappointing for Cardinals fans if it plays out like a simulation of the game on Madden NFL 22.

In the simulation, Lance overcame early mistakes to pass for over 300 yards, while the 49ers defense sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray five times. The Cardinals lost in the simulation 26-13.

The game started with Cardinals rookie cornerback Marco Wilsonintercepting a pass by Lance, but they didn’t capitalize on the turnover and punted.

The 49ers took a 3-0 lead on a 20-yard field goal. The Cardinals answered with a Kyler Murray 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Maxx Williams.

The 49ers scored next with a four-yard touchdown run by running back Elijah Mitchell to go ahead 10-7.

The Cardinals kicked two second-half field goals to go up 13-10, but then couldn’t stop the 49ers.

Running back Trey Sermon had a one-yard touchdown run and the extra point was blocked. Lance then threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandon Aiyuk to go up 23-13.

Murray threw an interception and then the 49ers tacked on three more points to win the game 26-13 in the simulation.

Lance was 23-for-39 passing for 303 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sermon had 58 rushing yards and a touchdown. Aiyuk caught nine passes for 136 yards and a score, while Deebo Samuel caught eight for 98.

Murray was 26-for-43 passing for 241 yards, a score and a pick. Chase Edmonds had a big game with 55 rushing yards on 11 carries and 54 receiving yards on five catches. Maxx Williams led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, while DeAndre Hopkins caught five for 58.

The Cardinals sacked Lance three times, twice by Markus Golden.

Murray was sacked five times overall, three times by defensive end Dee Ford.

Last week’s simulation was similar to the outcome against the Los Angeles Rams. Hopefully, reality does not mirror this simulation.

