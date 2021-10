A surfer in California has been left with ciritcal injuries following what appeared to be a shark attack off the coast near Bodega Bay.The incident happened at around 9am on Monday at North Salmon Creek Beach, with the surfer airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital following the encounter with the shark.Jonathon Bauer, a paramedic who attended the scene, told CBS Local:“I asked the patient, ‘did you get a chance to see it?’ And he did get a chance to see it and it was a pretty large shark that did bite him.“He actually said he had a struggle with it,...

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO