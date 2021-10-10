CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount wants to play Green Lantern

By Rachel Carrington
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrange New Worlds’ Anson Mount wants to play a different superhero. When Green Lantern debuted in theaters, it didn’t exactly make a big splash. It redeemed itself when it released on Netflix and became one of the most streamed films, according to Comic Book. But the director, Martin Campbell, told Screenrant that he never should have made the film. The comedy just didn’t sit well with viewers, and now, HBO Max is developing a Green Lantern TV series with Finn Wittrock with less focus on Hal Jordan, but there’s no indication of whether comedy will play a role. Anson Mount, who is playing Captain Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, told Screenrant that he has always wondered why the film was a comedy.

