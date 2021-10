Browns Nation!!! Another week is yet upon us for the 2021 NFL Season. We are in Week 5 and the Cleveland Browns are traveling to LA to take on the Chargers. The kickoff for this game will be at 4:05 pm. This will be a fun matchup as these teams are very evenly matched. QB Justin Herbert has been on fire as he has his team at a 3-1 record. As for the Browns, they also have a 3-1 record, so this will be an exciting matchup.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO