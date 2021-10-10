CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrate The Phantom of the Opera's 35th West End Anniversary with Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster The Phantom of the Opera in honor of the long-running musical's 35th London anniversary. The musical officially opened at the West End's Her Majesty's Theatre on October 9, where it has run ever since. The London production stars Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Attitude Awards 2021: Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps win big

Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps were honoured at the 2021 Attitude Awards. The publication's annual ceremony - which took place at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on Wednesday night (06.10.21) - aims to celebrate people who have made an impact within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies. 'Tragedy'...
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

The Phantom Of The Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webbers The Phantom of the Opera returns to its home, Her Majestys Theatre London, from 27th July. Experience the thrill of the... This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera returns...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera, Ain't Too Proud

"Aladdin" star Michael Maliakel on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 17 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

A new photo series by Rankin celebrates the West End’s return

Touch wood, but the West End is back. It made it through three lockdowns, the pingdemic and social distancing, and while it would be a mistake to say we’re out of the woods, it’s clear that things are a lot better than they were a year ago, and let’s hope they don’t get any worse.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Paige
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Paige
Person
Killian Donnelly
WKBW-TV

Celebrating I Love Lucy’s 70th Anniversary

Emily Lampa is in Jamestown for the 70th Anniversary of “I Love Lucy.” She is talking with Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center. One of their most popular exhibits is the comedy continuum. It is an exploration of all the connections and collaborations in comedy. Lucille Ball is in the comedy continuum and you can explore her influences and collaborations with so many artists from Harpo Marx and Jack Benny to Carol Burnett.
JAMESTOWN, NY
stereoboard.com

Babymetal End 10th Anniversary Celebrations With The One – Stairway To Living Legends Video

Babymetal have unveiled a video that closes the current chapter of the band, as well as hinting towards their future. The six-minute clip is titled The One – Stairway to Living Legend, and is set to their song The One. It finds band members Su-Metal and Moametal performing the track before climbing a staircase up to the clouds, becoming "living legends".
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phantom Of The Opera#Bbc Radio 2#West End#Broadway Com#Bbc Radio#Stars Killian Donnelly
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
People

Food Network Star Anne Burrell Marries Stuart Claxton: 'We Feel So Much Love'

The Food Network star married Stuart Claxton on Saturday in a beautiful fall ceremony at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., the bride's hometown. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her wedding, Burrell, 52, opened up about finally tying the knot after getting engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family and Claxton in Cazenovia.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy