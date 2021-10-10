Are the Maple Leafs waiving anyone else this weekend?

Today, the Sunday before the regular season begins on Tuesday, is traditionally the first of two big days of player cuts. Cap compliant rosters are due on Monday at 5 p.m., and players waived today will be claimed or cleared by then. It is not necessary for players to have cleared waivers before Monday’s deadline, however. There is a process where a player can be waived on Monday, and they are considered off the roster (because they essentially are) by later that afternoon. Update: this seems to apply to new signings only.