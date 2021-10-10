CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Are the Maple Leafs waiving anyone else this weekend?

By KatyaKnappe
pensionplanpuppets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Sunday before the regular season begins on Tuesday, is traditionally the first of two big days of player cuts. Cap compliant rosters are due on Monday at 5 p.m., and players waived today will be claimed or cleared by then. It is not necessary for players to have cleared waivers before Monday’s deadline, however. There is a process where a player can be waived on Monday, and they are considered off the roster (because they essentially are) by later that afternoon. Update: this seems to apply to new signings only.

www.pensionplanpuppets.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Near Perfection, Injuries and Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason mercifully came to a close Saturday night with a win over the Ottawa Senators. After the victory Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs moved to 5-1 against their preseason opponents, Ottawa and Montreal. The Leafs outscored them 21-5 in their five preseason wins. Sure, the games...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs opening day roster is set

This is the current roster with cap hits using the Cap Friendly Armchair GM tool. Auston Matthews may never technically be on IR because they don’t need the roster room, but it was a handy place to stash him. With Adam Brooks lost to the Montréal Canadiens on waivers and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Kirill Semyonov
Person
Pierre Engvall
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Chicago Tribune

What to know about the Chicago Blackhawks as they open the 2021-22 season tonight — including projected lineups, milestones and notable games to watch

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up training camp Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena and flew to Denver for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. With captain Jonathan Toews back this season and Patrick Kane set as the top alternate captain, coach Jeremy Colliton named Connor Murphy an alternate for road games, while Alex DeBrincat will wear the “A” during home ...
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes end preseason on high note with win over Golden Knights

Travis Boyd and Andrew Ladd scored their first goals of the preseason, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 of 26 shots faced in his chance to start and play an entire preseason game in goal for the Arizona Coyotes in their 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night. The...
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs News: Sign a Player, Waive a Player

The Toronto Maple Leafs begin their quest for the Stanley Cup October 13th, against the Montreal Canadiens – in less than two weeks. With Sheldon Keefe’s extension, the Amazon series coming out, some training camp cuts, a player on waivers, a player getting a contract, and an intra-squad game, not to mention the buzz around Michael Bunting’s preseason hattrick, it was quite the busy week for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Kivihalme & Kressler

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews’ return to a full-contact practice. I’ll report that the Maple Leafs placed Teemu Kivihalme on waivers late last week. And, finally I’ll report that Braeden Kressler has signed an entry-level contract with the organization.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Dalter#Ltir
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Extension of Keefe Was the Right Call

On Sept. 30, the Toronto Maple Leafs extended head coach Sheldon Keefe’s contract by two years. On Oct. 1, Amazon released the “All or Nothing” documentary that captured the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Maple Leafs’ 2020-21 season. While watching the documentary opened up the wound of losing in yet another Game 7, the one takeaway I think every Leafs fan can agree on is that Keefe is about as passionate a head coach as you can get.
NHL
chatsports.com

Could the Wayne Train Be Departing the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Wayne Simmonds signed a new two year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs in June worth $900,000 AAV per year, but is his spot on Toronto’s roster in jeopardy?. I like Wayne Simmonds and was glad to see a local guy coming home to play on the Toronto Maple Leafs on a team-friendly deal. He was a great player, but last season was a disappointing one for the “Wayne Train.” It was tough that he went down with an injury and never seemed to bounce back.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Top Six Forwards Still in Question

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a problem, a good problem, but a problem non the less. There are two gaping holes in the lineup and no shortage of players to fill the spots. The left wing is open on the first and the second line. Sheldon Keefe said he is still considering options, but the head coach admits there may not be a player in those roles consistently.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs Current Training Camp Roster

With the Maple Leafs off enjoying a respite from training camp for a few days, and only one more preseason game to come, this is the roster as it stands now. Michael Hutchinson has been waived and cleared, but has not yet been assigned to the Marlies. Joe Woll may still be injured, his status hasn’t been made official. Alex Steeves and Ian Scott (and possibly Joe Woll) may end up on SOIR, but would not use any cap space.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Placed on waivers

Dahlstrom was waived by Toronto on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Dahlstrom didn't appear in any top-level contests last season, but he has 64 games of NHL experience to his name, so he may spend some time with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22 if injuries strike. Nonetheless, don't expect Dahlstrom to emerge as a viable fantasy option this year.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
NHL

Matthews focused on starting season with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews remains focused on being ready for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they play the Montreal Canadiens in their regular-season opener Oct. 13. "I'm just taking it day by day and still kind of planning and hoping for that first game," Matthews said Monday. "I feel pretty good. I think each day has progressed pretty well. In the last couple weeks, I've been able to turn it up a couple notches and handle the puck and shoot and just feel more comfortable. Taking reps with the guys is a good sign for me."
NHL
FanSided

Who Is Left at Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp?

A lot is changing at Toronto Maple Leafs training camp after a whirl-wind of recent cuts, but there are still more cuts left to make. Recent cuts from Toronto Maple Leafs camp include Josh Ho-Sang, Nick Robertson, Michael Hutchinson, Mikhail Abramov, Nikita Gusev, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and more. Let’s take a...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Giving William Nylander Opportunity to Shine

The Toronto Maple Leafs plan on involving William Nylander much more during the 2021-22 season. The reason is simple – he earned it. The 25-year-old has picked up where he left off last season, showing the coaching staff a 200-foot-game that is getting better every time he is on the ice. In addition, the smooth-skating offensive talent has improved his defence so much that he is going to be a penalty killer. You read that right; the guy labelled as soft and one-dimensional since being drafted in 2014 is a penalty killer.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Toronto Maple Leafs to open season at full capacity

Late on a Friday before the long weekend, the Ontario government announced that Scotiabank Arena will be allowed to operate at full capacity for the first time since March 2020 starting Saturday October 9th. The Toronto Maple Leafs open their season Wednesday night, October 13th, against the Montreal Canadiens and...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs place Michael Hutchinson on waivers

It was announced on Tuesday that the Leafs have placed goaltender Michael Hutchinson on waivers. He is expected to be assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL if he goes unclaimed by another NHL team. The decision to waive Hutchinson sooner rather than later should provide the Leafs with time to explore other options ahead of the regular season if he does indeed get snatched up by another team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Must Watch Maple Leafs Games in October

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 season starts on October 13. This is the first of nine games, including two back-to-back contests in October, minus the earlier preseason games. As excited as we all are for the return of hockey, not everyone can set aside 27 hours in the next three weeks to watch all nine games. Plus, there’s playoff baseball, NFL Sundays, NASCAR playoffs, the start of the NBA season, etc. Oh and don’t forget about work, and of course, spending time with your family and friends.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy