Saints vs. Washington FT: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds
New Orleans Saints (2-2) at Washington Football Team (2-2) The Saints face the Washington Football Team in Maryland today with both teams coming in with 2-2 records. The loser of this game knows a 2-3 record will put them in a difficult position in their division early in the season. If the Saints put forth the type of performance they did in Week 3, this could be a very good week, but if they put forth the type of performance they did in Week 4, this could be a very ugly afternoon.www.canalstreetchronicles.com
